Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg better “watch out” because Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Colbert are “coming for you.”

O’Neal, former athlete turned entrepreneur is now an author of his very first cookbook. The NBA legend appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to demonstrate a brownie recipe from Shaq’s Family Style.

The sports analyst and TV host take viewers through the chaotic step-by-step baking process of “Colbert Diesel Oreo Brownies.”

Along the way, Colbert shows off a “one hand [egg] crack” and gets told “Shh, you’re interrupting” by O’Neal on his own TV show.

"Do you lick the beater?" – @StephenAtHome and @SHAQ make brownies from the Shaq's Family Style cookbook, and roast Charles Barkley at the same time. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QNh0icTDKZ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 5, 2022

What do you prefer on your brownies, whipped cream or ice cream? Or both? Tune in tonight to see what @SHAQ and @stephenathome decide! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Nt4HX3JU6G — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 5, 2022

Despite admitting he learned how to make dulce de leche from YouTube, O’Neal’s brownie recipe certainly looks like one worth trying.

Shaq’s Family Style is now available to purchase.

Tune into “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” weeknights on Global.