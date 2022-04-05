Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg better “watch out” because Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Colbert are “coming for you.”

O’Neal, former athlete turned entrepreneur is now an author of his very first cookbook. The NBA legend appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to demonstrate a brownie recipe from Shaq’s Family Style. 

READ MORE: Jonah Hill Wants To Remake ‘Twins’ With Shaquille O’Neal — Here’s What The Basketball Legend Thinks

The sports analyst and TV host take viewers through the chaotic step-by-step baking process of “Colbert Diesel Oreo Brownies.”

Along the way, Colbert shows off a “one hand [egg] crack” and gets told “Shh, you’re interrupting” by O’Neal on his own TV show.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Leans On Shaquille O’Neal For ‘Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang’ Cover

 

Despite admitting he learned how to make dulce de leche from YouTube, O’Neal’s brownie recipe certainly looks like one worth trying.

Shaq’s Family Style is now available to purchase.

Tune into “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” weeknights on Global.