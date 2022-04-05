Justin Bieber has a new partnership to help support those who work for him, as well as his fans.

The “Hold On” singer, who is currently on the first leg of his “Justice World Tour”, the biggest of his career, just announced a special initiative with the online therapy platform BetterHelp to provide his 250-plus person touring crew, as well as his fans, free access to therapy.

“The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes,” said Bieber, 28. “Being able to offer access to free therapy to my fans and tour family is a real blessing, and I’m humbled to be able to do it.”

The partnership allows the pop star, who’s been candid about his own mental health struggles in the past, to offer fans a free month of therapy, which they can either use for themselves or a friend or family member in need.

As for Bieber’s touring crew, they will receive 18 months of free access to licensed therapists, via BetterHelp, to help them manage the mental and physical stress imposed by their profession – especially in light of the pandemic, which has taken a massive toll on the touring industry.

BetterHelp has pledged up to $3 million for this initiative. To learn more or to sign up for the opportunity to receive free therapy, visit BetterHelp’s website.

The new partnership lines up with Bieber’s Justice In Action, through which he’s been raising awareness for issues like criminal justice reform, voter registration, climate action and more.