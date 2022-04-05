Click to share this via email

Alec Baldwin is the latest star to comment on the Oscars slap moment.

The actor was asked to share his thoughts on the incident during an Instagram Live Q&A on Tuesday.

Baldwin was initially supposed to link up with the National Defense Network, but after experiencing technical difficulties he instead answered some questions from fans.

“That’s tough,” he replied when asked to share his thoughts on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

“I hosted the Oscars in 2010 with Steve Martin. It was fun but it was very stressful,” he said.

He continued, “The Academy earns a massive percentage of their income from that one show… That’s a huge cash cow for them so that’s something that they handle very carefully.”

Baldwin also told fans that the greatest role of his life is “being a father.”

The “SNL” star’s wife Hilaria recently revealed that she’s expecting her seventh child.