HBO is giving fans a sneak peek at their upcoming documentary on the Broadway hit “Spring Awakening”.

“Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” will follow the one night only reunion concert which brought together the original cast and creative team for a show to benefit The Actors Fund. The documentary follows the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical, sharing the show’s underdog origins, and its path to Tonys glory.

READ MORE: Lea Michele Says Beanie Feldstein Is An ‘Incredible Choice’ For Broadway ‘Funny Girl’ Revival

As part of the promotion campaign, the studio released an image of the show’s stars Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele at the concert.

Jonathon Groff and lea Michele – Photo: HBO

The documentary promises to showcase the electrifying performances from the concert, as well as exclusive backstage footage of the creative team at rehearsals, newly filmed interviews, archival video and photographs, and footage of the original 2006 show.

“Spring Awakening” swept the Tonys on release, winning eight awards including Best Musical and covered taboo issues of teen love, abortion, abuse, sexual identity and suicide.

READ MORE: Fantasia Barrino And Danielle Brooks To Reprise Broadway Roles In Movie Musical ‘The Color Purple’

Original cast members Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr., Lauren Pritchard, Lilli Cooper, Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Estabrook, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Brian C. Johnson, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonathan B Wright, Remy Zaken appear in the documentary as well as the original Broadway director Michael Mayer.

“Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” airs on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max on May 3.