Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Queen Elizabeth II sits in Westminster Abbey for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.

The first anniversary of Prince Philip’s death is days away.

As Queen Elizabeth prepares to mark the sombre anniversary, she held virtual meetings from Windsor Castle.

The Queen spoke with the ambassadors of Libya and the Republic of Congo, where she looked lovely in a floral dress.

🤝 Today The Queen held virtual Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace. 🇨🇬 His Excellency Mr. Pascal Gayama, Ambassador from the Republic of the Congo. 🇱🇾 His Excellency Mr. Salah Mrehil, Ambassador from Libya. pic.twitter.com/NORCLE3DPH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2022

READ MORE: Princess Charlotte Adorably Reacts To Seeing Herself On TV

Like the anniversary of her father’s death –the day she became Queen– it is expected that Queen Elizabeth will mark April 9 privately.

A Service of Thanksgiving was held last week and attended by Royal Family. In a sweet tribute to Philip, the Queen wore green, his favourite colour.

The service honoured Prince Philip’s dedication to his family, nation, and Commonwealth, as stated by a press release shared by Buckingham Palace. The event also remembered his dedication to charitable organizations, the Armed Forces, conservation efforts, and the opportunities he provided for young people.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Attends Prince Philip’s Memorial Service, Marking Her First Public Appearance In Five Months

The service at Westminster Abbey in London was the first time Her Majesty was seen in public in five months due to health concerns.