Following iHeartRadio’s announcement of Wango Tango’s 2022 festival lineup, featuring both Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the “Wonder” singer commented on the possibility of a musical reunion between the two exes.

“I wouldn’t be surprised,” Mendes told Ryan Seacrest on-air. “I wouldn’t put it past us.”

Mendes and Cabello, who split last November, are collaborators on their hit tracks “Señorita” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

“I’ve loved Camila for so many years and that’s never gonna change,” Mendes added on where he stands with Cabello, noting that the two are still “so friendly.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mendes says a breakup can be viewed as a “blessing” because it can “really show you that you are [strong enough]” to go through it.

Listen to the full interview up top to hear Mendes chat more about his “real and authentic” new track “When You’re Gone” and his “completely overwhelming” upcoming tour “Wonder The World Tour”.

Wango Tango 2022, hosted by Seacrest, takes place on June 4 in Carson, California.