Alicia Vikander is opening up about being uncomfortable on set.

The Swedish actress sat down with Harper’s Bazaar UK where she spoke of filming intimate scenes and times when she wasn’t “protected” during the production of them.

“The only thing that can’t be improvised is an intimate scene – you have to make choreography and stick to it. It’s the worst thing ever to do those scenes. I am very comfortable with my body and I’ve done quite a bit of nudity and sex scenes, but it’s never easy,” Vikander said.

Despite intimacy coordinators and numerous precautions in place, things have slipped through on some productions, leaving Vikander vulnerable.

“I’ve been in situations that were not fine, where I didn’t feel I was protected,” Vikander recalled. “[On one occasion] everyone was busy doing their own thing and, in the middle, you have an actor who sits there naked for a couple of hours. And someone is supposed to arrive with a robe, and they don’t. It comes afterwards – [the knowledge that] that was not right. I should have been looked after.”

Vikander did not share which production she was talking about.

She also shared that the perception of the film industry of dressing up and walking the red carpets is an “illusion of what the industry is.”

Noting, “[The reality is] interest, and passion, and a will to make something. It’s four months where a bunch of strangers work 15-hour days, six days a week, and don’t sleep.”

Married to actor Michael Fassbender since 2017, the two welcomed son Mark last year. Vikander and Fassbender have adjusted to life as new parents in their own way.

“In my little family, with my husband and my child, we travel together, always. That’s the rule. We do jobs so one of us can always be with the baby,” she added.

