Noel Gallagher is facing the wrath of the Twitterverse after he dismissively criticized Harry Styles for not being a “real” musician.

In an interview with The Daily Star‘s WIRED column (via Yahoo! Life), the former Oasis member slammed Styles and One Direction, recalling their initial climb to fame as contestants on Britain’s “The X Factor”.

“‘The X Factor’ is a TV show, it’s got nothing to do with music, it’s got nothing to do with music whatsoever, and anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music,” Gallagher sniped.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher Slams Prince Harry, Says He Feels For Prince William Having To Deal With ‘A Younger Brother Shooting His Mouth Off’

Gallagher also claimed that Styles, who just released his new solo single “As It Was”, doesn’t put in the same kind of effort as a “real” musician.

“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song,” Gallagher said.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher Slams Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran: ‘The Biggest-Selling Acts Are S**t’

“With any joy, he’ll be surrounded by a lot of girls,” he added. “I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.”

Check out some of the pithier Twitter responses to Gallagher’s criticism of Styles:

noel gallagher, yet again, has an opinion no one asked for https://t.co/vhUZH66UEX — ً (@DlCKLACE) April 5, 2022

Harry Styles could make "Wonderwall", but Noel Gallagher could never make "Sign Of the Times" https://t.co/5vqwDuthpQ — CaptainPuffin 🏳️‍⚧️  (@puffin_captain) April 5, 2022

noel gallagher is literally a yelling at the clouds type of old man it’s hilarious — yuktha. (@glamrockhalo) April 4, 2022

I swear the only time I see anything about Noel Gallagher these days it’s something putting other artists down. He has become a bitter old man. https://t.co/Rsi8dgaOHw — Stevie White (@Stevie11White) April 5, 2022

Flops always trying to stay relevant by mentioning Harry's name — Jess♡︎ AS IT WAS (@harryshoax) April 4, 2022

noel gallagher who is the most boring and beige artist sits and criticises other musicians for fun https://t.co/SGMmYDepRM — geo (@geoblckman) April 4, 2022

the fact that i have idea who noel gallagher is tells me more about this statement than anything else https://t.co/JbxxTIOqi8 — swaggybel says HARRYS HOUSE (@carolinacanyon) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Gallagher has ripped Styles. Back in 2017, he took a shot at his single “Sign of the Times”, on which Styles is one of five people credited with writing the song.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher Disses Harry Styles’ ‘Sign Of The Times’, Says ‘My Cat Could Have Written It’

“People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos,” Gallagher said. “They sit in their garage and write s**t like ‘Sign Of The Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”