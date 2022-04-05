Click to share this via email

A General View of the stage at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala

More winners were announced for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards, with Tuesday bringing the results in the Sports Programming and Digital & Immersive categories. The Sports Programming Awards was hosted by Jennifer Hedger, while the Digital & Immersive Awards was hosted by Supinder Wraich.

On Monday, the Canadian Academy announced winners in the Broadcast News and Documentary & Factual categories.

The big winner in the Digital & Immersive category was Obsidian Theatre’s “21 Black Futures”, winner of four awards.

Canadian Screen Week takes place from April 4-10, with the Cinematic Arts Awards held on April 8 and the main event — the Canadian Screen Awards — on April 10 at 8 p.m. ET, televised on CBC.

Tuesday’s awards presentations can be seen in the videos above, while the complete list of winners is below:

THE SPORTS PROGRAMMING AWARDS, PRESENTED BY CTV

Best Sports Opening

“EURO 2020”

TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) – Simon Garan, Devon Burns, Jacob Frenkel, Kevin Fallis, Adam Fair

Best Sports Feature Segment

“Ahmed & Muhammed”

TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) – Matt Dunn, Sara Orlesky, Kevin Fallis, Sara Bonnetta, Stephan Recksiedler

Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer

“Blue Jays on Sportsnet”

Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – Dan Shulman

Best Sports Analyst

“Blue Jays Central” – Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – Joe Siddall

Best Direction, Live Sports Event

“2021 Stanley Cup Final Game 4”

Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) John Szpala

Best Live Sports Event (Sponsor | TSN)

“2021 Stanley Cup Final Game 4”

Sportsnet (Rogers Sports & Media) (Sportsnet) – Ed Hall, Sherali Najak, Brian Spear

Best Sports Host

“Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on CBC” – CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) – Andi Petrillo

Best Sports Program or Series

“Nike’s Big Bet”

CBC (CBC) (Big Bet Productions in association with Paul Kemp Productions) – Paul Kemp, Corey Russell

THE DIGITAL & IMMERSIVE AWARDS

Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series

“The Communist’s Daughter

(LoCo Motion Pictures) – George Stroumboulopoulos

Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series

“21 Black Futures”

(Obsidian Theatre) – Lovell Adams-Gray

Best Host, Web Program or Series

“ET Canada Live”

(Entertainment Tonight Canada) – Cheryl Hickey, Roz Weston, Sangita Patel, Carlos Bustamante, Keshia Chante, Morgan Hoffman

Best Live Production, Social Media

“The 24th Annual Toronto Film Critics Association Awards”

(C’mon Mort Productions) Ashleigh Rains, Bern Euler, R.T. Thorne

Best Immersive Experience – Non-Fiction

“Space Explorers: The ISS Experience” – Episode Two: “ADVANCE”

(Felix & Paul Studios in association with TIME Studios) – Félix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphaël

Best Immersive Experience – Fiction

“The Passengers”

(Couzin Films & Les Produits Frais with Dpt Post-Moderne Mocaplab Novelab Rümker)

Best Production, Interactive

“CBC Kids News Minecraft Back-to-School Special”

(CBC Kids) – Lisa Fender, Jamie McMahon, Allison Cake, Amrita Singh, Philip Street, Nina Corfu, Sabrina

Fabian, Kat Go, Angelica Cooper, Taylor Katzel, India McAlister, Mia Rodak, Marie McCann

Best Video Game Narrative

“The Vale: Shadow of the Crown”

(Falling Squirrel Inc.) – David Evans

Best Writing, Web Program or Series (Sponsor | Independent Production Fund)

“21 Black Futures” – “The Death News”

(Obsidian Theatre) – Amanda Parris

Best Direction, Web Program or Series (Sponsor | Independent Production Fund)

“21 Black Futures” – “The Death News”

(Obsidian Theatre) – Charles Officer

Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction (Sponsor | Independent Production Fund)

“Farm Crime”

(Big Cedar Films) – Geoff Morrison, Christina Carvalho

Best Web Program or Series, Fiction (Sponsor | Independent Production Fund)

“21 Black Futures”

(Obsidian Theatre) – Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu, Lucius Dechausay, Fatuma Adar, Michael Sinclair, Myekah Payne,

Grazyna Krupa