Vera Farmiga is showing her support for Ukraine.

“The Conjuring” actress shared a video of herself covering Iron Maiden’s “The Trooper” at a show from New York’s Rock Academy.

“Slava Ukraini!” Farmiga yelled before her performance which means “Glory to Ukraine.”

Farmiga was born to Ukrainian parents.

“Sometimes @RockAcademyOfficial lets the adults ROCK too. 🤘🏽🤘🏻🤘🤘🏿🤘🏾,” she wrote on Instagram. “And sometimes, if you’re really lucky… you get to rock out with @scottianthrax.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a special statement during Sunday’s Grammys where he spoke of how much music means to the people of Ukraine.

“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs,” he said in a pre-recorded video message. “Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. Tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks and TV. But not silence.”

John Legend then performed “Free” with the help of Ukrainian artists, including Odessa, Ukraine-born Siuzanna Iglidan on the bandura and singer Mika Newton.