Lil Nas X knows how to get Conservatives worked up.

The artist kicked off his 2022 Grammys performance by playing clips of commentary over his steamy “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video. Seemingly teasing the “pearl clutching” moves he would be performing.

“Lil NAS has a BIG PROBLEM (And so does America)—-knock yourself out NAS. You’re a little FOOL with zero talent!!!!” Greg Kelly tweeted.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Sings Song About Losing At The Grammy Awards

Lil Nas X quipped back, “damn greg all i did was wear a crop top this time.”

damn greg all i did was wear a crop top this time 😭😭 https://t.co/p8w0E503U3 — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 5, 2022

Kelly continued saying it was the “public lewdness” that bothered him. “SING AND DANCE but no public self GROPING. DECENCY!”

READ MORE: Jack Harlow Defends ‘Industry Baby’ Collaborator Lil Nas X At The Grammys: ‘He’s Trailblazing A Path’

He then seemed to back down a bit, admitting Lil Nas X is talented.

“I didn’t like the performance. That shouldn’t have been on prime time television. BUT, I can’t deny you have real talent. And it’s not nice to Call anyone a fool! You called me out in a ‘good natured’ way. NP. Good luck, continued success, just tone it down a notch Next year,” Kelly added.

It's not the shirt NAS—it was the PUBLIC LEWDNESS. You know there are LAWS about that in certain "jurisdictions"—but then again you were in VEGAS so who the hell knows. Bottom line: SING AND DANCE but no public self GROPING. DECENCY! https://t.co/qHSIFPLnpL — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 5, 2022