Vanna White is saying goodbye to one of the most important people in her life, her father.

On April 1, the “Wheel of Fortune” star took to Twitter to share a sweet tribute to her dad, Herbert White Jr., who passed away at 96.

In her post, White expressed “great sadness” in sharing the news that her father “passed away peacefully” that morning.

“He lived a full and kind and happy life,” she wrote, adding that he’ll “be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach.”

It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96 year old dad passed away peacefully this morning. He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP #love #bestdadever pic.twitter.com/cEY8fyyhOQ — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) April 1, 2022

The official “Wheel of Fortune” Twitter account offered condolences on behalf of White’s co-workers on the long-running TV game show.

“@TheVannaWhite, we are thinking of you and your family during this difficult time,” read the tweet, from her “‘Wheel of Fortune’ family.”