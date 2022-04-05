Sofia Pernas has adjusted to being a step-mom well.

The actress gushed over Justin Hartley’s 17-year-old daughter, Isabella, while speaking with Page Six.

“She’s so wise. I mean, that girl, she’s got it figured out!” she said. “She knows exactly what she wants. She has a beautiful, wonderful boyfriend. I don’t want to say too much about it because she’s like, ‘Ahh!’ but they’re awesome.”

Pernas continued to say how lucky the “This Is Us” actor is to have Isabella as a daughter.

“She knows what she wants, and [Justin has] lucked out. It’s rare when you get someone [who is almost] 18 being that precocious about what they want in a partner and not messing up and figuring out from your mistakes later. She’s great,” Pernas said.

Hartley shares Isabella with ex-wife Lindsay Hartley. The two split in 2012. Hartley was then married to Chrishell Stause from 2017 to 2019 before marrying Pernas in March 2021.