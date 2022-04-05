Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” welcomed Red Hot Chili Peppers, including guitarist John Frusciante, who left the band (for the second time) in 2009, but is back in the fold for their new album, Unlimited Love, and upcoming tour.

Asked what made him feel ready to return, Frusciante pointed to “a certain amount of soul-searching” that he’d done, that had led him to “change enough as a person” that “it would be a beautiful thing to have another chance to do it right.”

In addition, drummer Chad Smith discussed his long-lasting friendship with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died at age 50 last month.

“I love Taylor. He was one of my best friends. We’re still shocked and so saddened by his passing,” he said Smith.

“And he loved life and was a real beacon and full of positive energy. I’m gonna miss him so much,” he continued.

“We spent a lot of time together. I love his family and just trying to be there for him… and the outpouring from everywhere, not only musicians, but people [from] all walks of life showed how much he was so loved,” added Smith.

In other portions of the interview, the Peppers revealed the reaction that Stevie Wonder had to their cover of his “Higher Ground”, and offered their reminisces of touring with Nirvana back in the early 1990s.