Lily Rose is making history.

The Stronger Than I Am artist was named Outstand Breakthrough Artist at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday.

“I’ve known I was part of the LGBTQ community for 15 years now, but to be nominated with a GLAAD Award in Country music is something I’m really really proud of,” Rose said. “[There are] things that we all have our eyes on in some capacity, but there are ones that are really important, and that’s what’s making me emotional. How important this is. I’m really thankful for people like Shane McAnally and Brandi Carlile and so many other folks, even Ellen in entertainment in general, that walked so we could run. We still have a long way to go, and this right here is a huge win. A huge win for Country music. I’m humbled.”

Rose was also nominated for Best New Female Artist at the 2022 ACM Awards.

Her hit “I Don’t Smoke” is climbing the charts now as she opens for Chris Lane’s tour and gets ready to join Sam Hunt for numerous festival dates.