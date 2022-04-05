Click to share this via email

Victoria Beckham is celebrating her niece in style.

The former Spice Girls member shared a sweet message for Tallulah May’s 20th birthday.

“We love you so much,” Victoria captioned a gold and pink balloon-filled picture.

Instagram Story. Photo: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

Instagram Story. Photo: @tallulahxmay/Instagram

Tallulah celebrated with family in Miami based restaurant Komodo.

The entire Beckham family is in Miami for Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest, Brooklyn’s, wedding to Nicola Peltz on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mail, the £3 million ceremony and party will be held at the Peltz mansion in Palm Beach.

Peltz picked Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino to design her dress. Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, Melanie Brown and more are all expected to attend.