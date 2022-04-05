Click to share this via email

For her latest “Kellyoke” cover to open her daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson dusted off an old classic that’s older than she is: “Vincent Starry, Starry Night)”, from Don McLean’s American Pie album.

Accompanied by an acoustic guitar, Clarkson’s delicate-yet-powerful vocals proved a perfect match for the song, McLean’s ode to iconic artist Vincent Van Gogh.

“Kelly Clarkson truly captured the essence of my song ‘Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)’,” said McLean of Clarkson’s cover. “I could feel her emotion with every word and I thoroughly enjoyed her performance.

Fans of McLean will want to check out his upcoming appearance on Talk Shop Live, Monday, April 11 at 3 p.m. ET, where he’ll be discussing his upcoming children’s book American Pie: The Fable, set for release on June 7.