Fried chicken has caused Paula Patton to face backlash.

Patton had shared a video of herself cooking up a batch of her mom’s fried chicken recipe when users criticized her.

“Paula Patton didn’t wash her chicken properly, didn’t season it, didn’t season the flour, seasoned the oil and the chicken was still pink Me calling 911,” one person tweeted.

Many others were upset when she seasoned the chicken while it was in the grease.

Patton then addressed the comments in a video on Instagram.

“It’s all good because everybody’s got their own way of making things,” she said. “And I’ll take suggestions, I’ll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I’m gonna always make my mom’s chicken the way she did it. We put the seasoning in the oil and all that. It’s just the way we do it.”

Only one way to find out just how good the recipe is– try it yourself!