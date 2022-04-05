Kim Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson. In a sneak peek of ABC News’ upcoming special, “The Kardashians”, airing Wednesday, Kim told Robin Roberts that she feels “at peace” with the “Saturday Night Live” comedian.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kim shared. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace.”

Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner and sister, Khloe Kardashian, gave their stamp of approval on the now six-month-long relationship, with Kris telling ABC, “Pete’s great. He’s a really nice guy,” with Khloe marvelling at Pete’s ability to make her sister laugh.

“He just makes her laugh. And she laughs all the time,” Khloe added.

Kim’s confession comes just days after a source told ET that the pair are “super serious” about their relationship.

“Kim and Pete are super serious and they both want to take their relationship to the next level,” the source shared.

The two have faced their fair share of adversity as Kim’s ex, Kanye “Ye” West, whom she’s in the process of divorcing, has made a series of online attacks against the 41-year-old reality star and her 28-year-old comedian beau. Pete responded to Kanye in a series of texts, which were posted online.

“They are enamored with each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further, regardless of the drama that Kanye previously created,” the source continued. “Pete decided to speak out because Kanye’s behaviour got to a point where he personally felt like he had to stand up for himself as a man and a protector. He is over the negativity that Kanye brought to him and Kim and her family.”

The source noted that Pete “bit his tongue” when it came to Kanye for “a long time,” but ultimately it got to the point where he felt the need to respond.

“He is hopeful that all this will dissipate in the future,” the source added.

Kim’s main priority is her four children with Kanye and she is concerned about the impact his online antics might have on them.

“She is mostly concerned about her kids being privy to hearing about things, and having to potentially experience negativity by extension,” the source said. “She just wants everyone to move on, be happy and to co-parent in a healthy way.”

