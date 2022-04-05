Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley" in Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway

Matthew Broderick will not be stepping onstage for the Tuesday, April 5 Broadway performance of “Plaza Suite”.

The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star and wife Sarah Jessica Parker are co-starring in the new production of Neil Simon’s classic comedy, but Broderick was forced to bow out when he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Deadline, Parker tested negative, and will be appearing in the performance.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Finally Hit Broadway In ‘Plaza Suite’

“Everyone wishes him a speedy recovery,” producers of the play, which is being staged at the Hudson Theatre, said in a statement.

The statement, however, didn’t indicate when Broderick would be returning to the show.

The new production of “Plaza Suite” was originally scheduled to open in March 2020, but the pandemic forced the opening to postpone; the show officially opened more than two years later, on March 28, 2022.