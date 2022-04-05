Producer Mike Dean was apparently irked when Kanye West’s album Donda — which he produced — didn’t win the Album of the Year award at Sunday’s Grammys, and seemed to take it out on BTS.

He responded to a tweet from the Recording Academy that read, “Name a group ~smoother~ than @bts_bighit, we dare you. #BTSARMY #GRAMMYs,” with Dean adding, “Anyone.”

That single word (which he since deleted) was enough to unleash the BTS ARMY, who descended on him en masse via Twitter.

Dean initially attempted to engage, mocking claims that BTS write “90 percent of their music,” and continued to dig in.

After awhile, the relentlessness of the ARMY apparently became too much, and Dean responded with an all-caps apology to BTS, admitting he was “JUST F**KING TROLLING.”

He ended by admitting he was “mad about album of the year and made a post I shouldn’t have made,” adding that his girlfriend “just made me feel bad for it.”

