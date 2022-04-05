BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Producer Mike Dean was apparently irked when Kanye West’s album Donda — which he produced — didn’t win the Album of the Year award at Sunday’s Grammys, and seemed to take it out on BTS.

He responded to a tweet from the Recording Academy that read, “Name a group ~smoother~ than @bts_bighit, we dare you. #BTSARMY #GRAMMYs,” with Dean adding, “Anyone.”

That single word (which he since deleted) was enough to unleash the BTS ARMY, who descended on him en masse via Twitter.

Dean initially attempted to engage, mocking claims that BTS write “90 percent of their music,” and continued to dig in.

It’s funny to read so many armys saying BTS members write “90% of their music”, based on a statement made a BigHit employee. Hahahaha, there is no way BTS members have writen 90% of their music. Just check the writing credits of every single BTS album. In all of them are like — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) April 4, 2022

9-10 credited songwriters per song… why would a company like BigHit spend so much money in so many songwriters who only do the “10% of the job”? — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) April 4, 2022

A classic — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) April 4, 2022

Hahaha. The industry is a joke — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) April 4, 2022

After awhile, the relentlessness of the ARMY apparently became too much, and Dean responded with an all-caps apology to BTS, admitting he was “JUST F**KING TROLLING.”

OK. SORRY TO BTS. JUST FUCKING TROLLING. — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) April 5, 2022

He ended by admitting he was “mad about album of the year and made a post I shouldn’t have made,” adding that his girlfriend “just made me feel bad for it.”