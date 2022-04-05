Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jeanick Fournier has made it a long way from singing with her “hair brush on the couch.”

Fournier, from Chicoutimi, QC, a palliative care attendant, got the entire “Canada’s Got Talent” audience on their feet after performing Celine Dion’s “I Surrender”.

READ MORE: ‘Canada’s Got Talent’: Lilly Singh Awards Golden Buzzer To Vancouver Dance Troupe GRVMNT

“Wow,” judge Lily Singh praised. “This is exactly what this show is about.”

Kardinal Offishall said that Fournier is “on par” with fellow French-Canadian singer Dion, while Trisha Stratus couldn’t stop telling her how “incredible” it was.

“You are an angel,” Howie Mandel added. “There are not a lot of human beings like you…it came from another world.”

READ MORE: Karelia Letsos Wows ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ Judges With Powerful Voice

But it was host Lindsay Ell who came out from behind the scenes to push the golden buzzer for Fournier.

“Canada’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv.