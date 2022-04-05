Daisy Ridley is back on Instagram, almost six years after exiting social media altogether.

On Monday, the “Star Wars” star issued her first social media post since 2016.

READ MORE: Daisy Ridley Earns Praise For Clapping Back At Ted Cruz Over ‘Star Wars’ Diss On Twitter

“Coming out of social media hibernation refreshed, recharged, and ready for what I’m calling my ‘Year of Yes’. (And that’s the tea),” she wrote in the caption to her post, in which she’s pictured sipping a cup of tea while wearing an LED light-therapy mask.

The following day she shared another post, this one demonstrating her ability at using an app that placed her within famous works of art.

Ridley’s return to Instagram marks something of an about-face, judging by some comments she made in a 2021 interview with S Moda.

“I have managed to separate my personal life well from my professional life, partly probably because I’m not on social media,” she said.

READ MORE: Daisy Ridley Quit Social Media After Reading The ‘Statistics That Link Them To Anxiety’

“The statistics that link them [social media sites] to anxiety are terrifying,” she added. “I have friends completely addicted to their phone who have suffered with this problem,” she continued. “I don’t want to go back, but sometimes I think about it. But the truth is that no, I won’t be returning.”