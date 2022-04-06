Sean Penn does not trust Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity for “a lot of reasons.”

The award-winning actor and director appeared on “Hannity” Tuesday and explained why he doesn’t trust talk-show host Sean Hannity, while sharing his experience in Ukraine filming his upcoming documentary for Vice.

Hannity recalled making a phone call to Penn in November of 2021 because he was interested in his story after learning that the actor was in Ukraine working on the documentary about the nation, its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the rising tensions with Russia prior to the neighbouring country’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Penn remembered the first thing he told Hannity during the lengthy conversation was, “I don’t trust you.”

“But we have to get on with life…. We all talk about how divisive things are, how divided things are here. But when you step into a country of such incredible unity, you realize what we have all been missing,” Penn said. “I don’t think I’ve got time to indulge my lack of trust, which becomes a petty thing, as people and babies are being vaporized, and are fighting for the very dreams that are the aspiration of all of us Americans.”

Speaking about trusting Zelenskyy, Penn praised the president: “It’s clear to me Ukrainians will win this. The question is, at what cost?”

He also told Hannity, “I didn’t have the baggage with him [Zelenskyy] [that] I have with you.”

The baggage Penn referred to goes back to January 2007 when Hannity called the actor an “all-round very angry man” and declared him as “enemy of the state” because of statements he had made regarding the Bush administration.

Although the two did not agree on everything, the interview was kept civil. After Penn talked about his humanitarian relief efforts through his non-profit group CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), Hannity asked the film star one last time whether or not his trust in him had developed after speaking with him live on-air.

Penn tried to dodge the question but Hannity insisted.

Penn responded, “There is a lot of physical therapy after a big car incident. You don’t get it done in a day.”