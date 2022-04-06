Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s nine months of marriage has been nothing but fun.

The “Sweet Escape” singer appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday to talk about her new GXVE beauty line but ends up gushing about her hubby and passion for gardening the whole time.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Shares Sweet Video About Meeting His Wife Gwen Stefani

big big day! so excited to FINALLY share @gxvebeauty with you !!! almost 4 years in the making … u can now get it online @sephora and in stores on march 10th 🖤 https://t.co/IHw6n9BPnx this means so much to me … can’t wait for you all to have it !! 💋 gx pic.twitter.com/F6KHllqSMB — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) March 3, 2022

“He’s my best friend. We have so much fun,” Stefani says about Shelton who is currently at their Oklahoma property “on a tractor, tilling the soil.”

As Shelton turns the dirt for his wife, the three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter tells DeGeneres about all the “seed planting” she’s doing, which is “such a huge thing in [her] life.”

READ MORE: Gwen Stefani Reveals She Reassessed ‘Everything’ Following Gavin Rossdale Divorce

Gwen Stefani and Ellen DeGeneres — Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

DeGeneres also questions why Stefani did not make her the maid of honour at her wedding in July 2021.

The singer explains how “COVID” altered her wedding “fantasy,” which ultimately saw the guest list get “really small.” However, Stefani says it was “so intimate” and “exactly what it needed to be.”

Gwen Stefani and Ellen DeGeneres — Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

READ MORE: Gwen Stefani Says Marrying Blake Shelton Is ‘The Greatest Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me’

She adds, “The marriage is so fun and I’m so into it. I feel very blessed.”

Plus, Stefani sits in the TV host’s hot seat to play “Burning Questions”. Watch the clip below to find out the nicknames she and Shelton have for each other, the surprising movie role she auditioned for, and more.

Tune in to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday for more with Stefani.