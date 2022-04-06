Click to share this via email

James Corden was “absolutely humiliated” during a sketch on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday night.

The show’s Louis Waymouth played “Movie Buffs” host Gerard Depardieu, putting Corden to the test against guests Chris Pine and Jamie Lee Curtis in a series of film questions.

James Corden, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Pine — Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS

While Pine and Curtis were challenged with serious questions about their favourite movies and classic films like “Citizen Kane” and “The Godfather”, Corden lucked out by only having to answer easy questions about his favourite movie — “Clifford the Big Red Dog”.

As actors Pine and Curtis impressed viewers with their knowledge of film, Corden becomes easily frustrated by questions that were “deliberately trying to make [him] look stupid.”

Watch the clip above to see Corden get even more embarrassed when a certain big red dog makes a cameo.