Two of Jon Batiste’s biggest supporters are Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

The singer returned home to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday and told the host about his busy weekend at the 2022 Grammys where he walked away with five awards, including Album of the Year, out of 11 nominations,

“Man, it’s so much; I’m still processing it. First off, the fact that my family is there to witness that is incredible. It’s incredible. Just so much went into that moment. Piano lessons, civil rights marches, all kinds of just, like, this is an incredible moment,” said Batiste.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jon Batiste – Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Along with his family supporting Batiste were his fellow nominees. In fact, Eilish and O’Connell, whose album Happier Than Ever was also nominated, were rooting for him.

“Finneas and Billie, they turn around and they’re like, ‘We really hope you win this one,'” he said. “Because it was almost like a pod, over the week, and they were so nice. Everybody was so supportive. The energy was so supportive. I was, like, ‘Well, at least everybody’s going to be on a good vibe.'”

The winner of the Album of the Year Grammy was announced after Batiste’s big performance of the night, so he admitted he was expecting to just hang out for the rest of the night. No one was more surprised by the win than he.

“My mom was like, ‘You got this one,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, mom,'” Batiste responded, humouring her.

The night was full of surprises and triumphs for the 35-year-old, but instead of partying the night away, he went to sleep.

“No lie, I went to eat some food and I was so tired in the middle of the meal, that I left after eating the first half and went to bed,” he revealed.