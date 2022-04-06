Ahead of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s star-studded wedding in Palm Beach this weekend, the lovebirds went head-to-head in a “Mr. and Mrs.” game for British Vogue.

In the fun game, the engaged couple tease their wedding plans while revealing things like Brooklyn’s most embarrassing memory, who made the first move, and who’s more likely to start an argument.

While not all of their answers match, one thing they can agree on is that “sensitive” Beckham is more likely to cry on their wedding day.

Elsewhere in the recorded game, Peltz gives her beau a point for guessing that his bride-to-be would love to honeymoon in the South of France. The aspiring chef also correctly describes her dream date, which involves face masks and watching their favourite TV show “Gilmore girls”.

Peltz will walk down the aisle at her $76-million, oceanfront family home in Florida. The large property will accommodate the celeb-packed guest list.

Expected to be in attendance are celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria, and former soccer player Phil Neville.

Spice Girl Melanie Brown (Mel B) has reportedly confirmed her attendance.

However, his godfather Sir Elton John will not be present due to the rescheduling of his “Yellow Brick Road” tour but his other godfather, sports agent Dave Gardner, will be there.

Football legend Tom Brady may also be among the guests, possibly with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The lavish $3-million event, described by friends as “Miami society meets British celebrity,” will see Beckham’s younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz, serve as best men while Harper will be a bridesmaid. Peltz’s maternal grandmother will be her maid of honour.

Beckham’s father David is said to have no formal role.

It is understood that the soon-to-be groom has signed a prenuptial agreement with Peltz. Beckham’s parents’ $400-million fortune is overshadowed by Peltz’s financier father Nelson’s estimated $1.4-billion wealth.