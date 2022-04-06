Sheryl Lee Ralph is addressing the discrimination she’s faced in the entertainment business.

The “Abbott Elementary” actress spoke with People about a particularly painful memory from a TV pilot she was cast in years ago.

As an actress who was trying to make it in 1980s Hollywood, she said the landscape was very difficult to navigate.

“People’s thinking was not very inclusive. You [had] directors who were still trying to tell you how to be Black,” she said.

“I was fired from a pilot because the producer told me I was ‘not Black enough,'” she recalled. “Those were his words. It was horrible. I can still remember the way I felt.”

The incident wasn’t an isolated experience, as she faced a casting director who questioned her screen viability playing opposite someone like Tom Cruise.

“[I] had a memorable audition with a big casting director who looked at me and said, ‘Everybody knows you’re a beautiful, talented, Black girl. But what do I do with a beautiful, talented, Black girl?'” she told “The View” in early March. “‘Do I put you in a movie with Tom Cruise? Do you kiss? Who goes to see that movie?'”

The actress currently plays kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on “Abbott Elementary”, but she started her career on Broadway as one of the original cast members of the musical Dreamgirls. Her portrayal of Deena Jones earned her a Lead Actress Tony nomination in 1982. She would go on to play a series regular as Brandi’s mom on “Moesha”.

Despite the adversity, Ralph is happy where she is now, admitting the cast and crew on the ABC show feel like family.

“We fit together like a zipper,” Ralph said. “We just lock perfectly together, and it is a dream come true for all of us.”

“Abbott Elementary” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.