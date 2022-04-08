It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – April 8, 2022

Camila Cabello and Willow – “Psychofreak”, plus Familia (ALBUM)

Camila Cabello’s third studio album Familia has just dropped and it is OH so incredible! It features the previously released tracks “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran, which pulls from Camila’s Latin roots. The newly released single “Psychofreak” featuring Willow, which shows off an entirely new sound for Camila, and we are here for it! The Familia era is everything a Cabello stan could ever ask for, and dare we say, it’s her best work yet.

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Jack Harlow samples Fergie’s “Glamorous” with his new titled track “First Class” and we are here for it. Off his Grammy performance with Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow can do no wrong in our eyes, and “First Class” proves just that! His silky smooth raps can turn any bad day into a good one.

Charlie Puth – “That’s Hilarious”

Charlie Puth has released his personal track “That’s Hilarious”. The singer previously said on TikTok how emotional this track is to him after a very toxic relationship. The lyrics reveal a more vulnerable side to Puth as he tries to move on only for that toxi person to come back into your life. Thankfully, Charlie is laughing it off with “That’s Hilarious” and noting his worth. Dare we say he’s giving us “Thank U, Next” self-love vibes on this song?

5 Seconds of Summer – “Take My Hand”

The boys of 5 Seconds Of Summer show off a more sensitive side with their new song “Take My Hand”. With lyrics such as “Young man, look in the mirror, Take my hand, and don’t you ever let go” it’s no wonder why the boys named their upcoming tour after this new motivational single.

BANKS – “Birds By The Sea”, plus Serpentina (ALBUM)

BANKS has officially released her fourth studio album SERPENTINA. The album features 13 new songs such as “Skinnydipped”, “The Devil”, “Holding Back”, and “Bird By The Sea”.

Doechii – “Crazy”

Doechii knows how to command a track, which the versatile hip-hop artist does on her latest single “Crazy”. If you’re in a mood this Friday, “Crazy” is the exact track you’re going to want to scream at the top of your lungs. The track is playful, fun, and just shows why Doja Cat recently said Doechii is the artist she hopes to collab with next.

Noah Cyrus – “I Burned LA Down”

Noah Cyrus dropped the stunning video for her new single “I Burned LA Down”. The track is the first off her upcoming debut album, The Hardest Part, which is set for release on July 15, 2022.

Other noteworthy releases this week include Lauv – All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love), Carrie Underwood – “Denim & Rhinestones”, Simple Plan – “Wake Me Up (When This Nighmare’s Over), Syd and Kehlani – “Out Loud“, David Guetta with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson – “Crazy What Love Can Do”, Nacho – “Mi Expresion” plus Nacho Folklórico (ALBUM), LØLØ – “junkie”, NGHMRE with SLANDER and Dylan Matthew – “Fall Into Me”, NOA – “Spaces”, Jae (eaJ) – “Car Crash“, Lay Zhang – “JIU”, Thompson Square – “Country In My Soul”, Sting & Kurt – “Por Su Amor”, and Ziggy Alberts – “The Great Divide”

Keep On Your Radar:

Anitta – Versions Of Me (Album)

Brazillian global superstar Anitta is set to drop her new album, Versions Of Me, on April 12, 2022

Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant (ALBUM)

Sophia Bel’s debut album Anxious Avoidant is set for release on April 15, 2022. Raised on early-2000s skate-punk and emo music, Sophia draws inspiration from her childhood all while exploring the electro-pop genre.

Kehlani – Blue Water Road (ALBUM)

Kehlani is gearing up for their newest album, Blue Water Road, coming April 29, 2022

SOFI TUKKER – WET TENNIS (Album)

SOFI TUKKER’s followup to their Grammy-nominated debut album Treehouse will be titled WET TENNIS. The album will feature their latest single “Original Sin” and is set for an April 29, 2022 release.

Blossoms – Ribbon Around The Bomb (ALBUM)

British band Blossoms’ latest body of work Ribbon Around The Bomb is set for an April 29, 2022, release. It will feature their brand-new track “Ode To NYC”.

Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

Florence + The Machine’s new album Dance Fever will feature the previously released tracks “My Love”, “King”, and “Heaven Is Here”. The album is set to drop on May 13, 2022.

Harry Styles –Harry’s House (ALBUM)

Harry Styles’ highly anticipated album Harry’s House is set for release on May 20, 2022.

Tate McRae – I Used To Think I Could Fly (ALBUM)

Tate McRae’s debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly will drop on May 27, 2022. It will include her smash hits “She’s All I Wanna Be” and “Chaotic”.

Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part

Noah Cyrus’s debut album The Hardest Part is set for release on July 15, 2022. The album will include the new song “I Burned LA Down”.

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.