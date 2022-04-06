Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are sharing some snapshots from their impromptu Las Vegas wedding chapel celebration.

After being in Las Vegas for the Grammys, the reality star and Travis Barker headed to one of the vacation hotspot’s wedding chapels to seal the deal.

"Found these in my camera roll," wrote Kardashian, while captioning a carousel of photos from the ceremony. The photos feature the Elvis impersonator who officiated the wedding. The ceremony lasted about 30 minutes.

The Clark County Clerk’s Office did not issue a marriage licence to the couple; consequently, they are not legally married.

However, this will not be the only ceremony marking Kardashian and Barker’s commitment. Sources told TMZ that “several” other celebrations will take place with lots of fanfare.

This would be Kardashian’s first marriage. Despite having three kids with ex Scott Disick, the two never tied the knot.

As for Barker, this would be his third marriage. The blink-182 drummer was first married to Melissa Kennedy for nine months before filing for divorce in 2002. A few years later, Barker said “I do” to Shanna Moakler in 2004 but, nearly two years later, filed for divorce in 2006; in 2008 it was finalized.