Swedish House Mafia x the Weeknd will perform together at Coachella.

The Weeknd shared the news on Twitter Wednesday with a poster of the lineup.

“I’m so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year,” said Paul Tollett, president/CEO of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, via Variety. “Coachella has a special relationship with Abel and I’m so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage.”

They join Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as headliners for the festival, taking the Sunday slot previously occupied by Kanye West. The rapper cancelled his appearance on Monday without giving a reason, though he had previously threatened to pull out of the festival if Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for a perceived slight during one of her concerts. The musician also pulled out of a performance for the 2020 festival days before the lineup was announced.

West was scheduled to perform at the Grammys on Sunday, but was barred from appearing due to “concerning online behaviour.”

The Weeknd has previously headlined the festival in 2018 and performed in 2012.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.