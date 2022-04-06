The Backstreet Boys are reacting to Machine Gun Kelly’s story of a time he threw up at their “Millennium” tour concert because of loud screaming girls.

The boy band appears on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday where they look back at the “Bad Things” singer’s throwback story from their 1999 to 2000 concert, which he explained during a November 2021 episode of Clarkson’s show.

“Fortunately we hadn’t started singing yet so that’s a good thing,” band member AJ McLean jokes of the incident.

The “Everybody” group is “excited to get back out to the fans,” instead of “just sitting at home eating” like they have been over the last two years of the global pandemic.

Speaking of their upcoming “DNA World Tour”, Nick Carter says “entertainment is so needed” in the world right now, “to get peoples’ minds off of stuff.”

Tune in to today’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for more with Backstreet Boys.