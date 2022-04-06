Click to share this via email

Amanza Smith is joining the likes of Mike Tyson and Post Malone by getting a face tattoo.

On Tuesday, April 5, the “Selling Sunset” realtor took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting inked.

“Go hard or go home,” she wrote in the caption for the vid.

“Yes technically it’s a fave [sic] tattoo,” she added. “You can see it only when I look way up though! I’m crazy y’all but not totally crazy!”

Amanza Smith/Instagram

In a closeup she shared via Instagram Story, Smith held up her head to reveal the new tat, running along her jawline.

“For those who asked,” she wrote, the tattoo spells out the word “Invincible.”