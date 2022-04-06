Doctor Strange is diving headfirst into the Multiverse, and a wild new TV spot has just dropped that teases some of the perils that await in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

Directed by Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man”, “The Evil Dead”), the sequel to 2016’s “Doctor Strange” finds Benedict Cumberbatch reprising the role of Marvel’s “sorcerer supreme” in a mind-bending new tale in which “the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

“Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary,” the synopsis continues.

In addition to Cumberbatch, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Along with the new TV spot, a trippy new poster has also been unveiled, prominently featuring Olsen’s Wanda Roussimoff/Scarlet Witch.

Marvel Studios

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens May 6 in theatres only.

Advance tickets can be purchased right here.