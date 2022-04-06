Oscar Isaac is showing his fans some love with a new nickname.

The “Moon Knight” actor spoke with Chinese publication ET Today about his nickname as the internet’s Papi, which translates to daddy in English.

“I didn’t know the fans called me Daddy,” he said, via Pedestrian. “But that’s okay. They can call me Daddy if they want to. I don’t mind.”

Fans on the internet understandably went wild at the acknowledgment.

One fan wrote: “oscar isaac really gave us permission to call him daddy AND I WILL I WILL CALL HIM THAT TILL MY LAST BREATH”.

oscar isaac really gave us permission to call him daddy AND I WILL I WILL CALL HIM THAT TILL MY LAST BREATH — iordana ⎊ moon knight era! 🌙 (@murdockswifey) April 5, 2022

Another fan was curious about other fan reactions to Isaac’s acceptance of the moniker.

*slowly types onto twt search bar*

“Oscar………….isaac……….daddy” pic.twitter.com/Dw9YgvotGQ — Alex (@alexxheehee) April 5, 2022

This isn’t the first time the actor has set the internet on fire.

He caught the attention of fans when he kissed “Scenes from a Marriage” co-star Jessica Chastain’s armpit at the Oscars.

“I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I’m looking straight ahead and he looks over at me and he just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I’m going to give him a hug,” Chastain laughed recalling the moment.

“Moon Knight” is set to premiere on March 30 on Disney+.