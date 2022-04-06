Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her “Sour World Tour” on Tuesday and covered Avril Lavigne’s 2002 hit “Complicated”.

“This next song is a song I really love by the pop-punk princess herself,” Rodrigo told the crowd during the Tuesday show in Portland.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Drops And Breaks One Of Her Grammys, Mirrors A 2010 Taylor Swift Moment

She then climbed on top of the grand piano on stage and nailed Lavigne’s debut single, despite not being born yet when the track was released from the Canadian singer’s debut album Let Go.

The “drivers license” singer clearly looks up to the Canadian icon, given her own pop-punk sound and 2000s-inspired style. During the performance, she donned a tank top and baggy pants that would certainly impress a teen Lavigne.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne’s Mom Is ‘Stoked’ To See Her On Billboards, ‘It Feels Good’

Rodrigo and Lavigne have seemingly formed a budding friendship. Prior to their recent appearance together at the 2022 Grammys, Lavigne presented the “Good 4 u” singer with the Female Artist of the Year Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The “Sk8er Boi” singer also honoured Rodrigo with the trophy for Variety’s Songwriter of the Year in December 2021.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Rocks The Grammys With Powerful Performance Of ‘Drivers License’

Later on in the set, Rodrigo went further back in time singing a rendition of the 1994 classic anthem “Seether” by rock band Veruca Salt.

The Sour musician is currently touring North America and Europe through until July.