“Orphan Black” may have ended its run, but the critically acclaimed fan-favourite series will be spawning a brand new saga set within the same world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC Networks has greenlit a sequel series titled “Orphan Black: Echoes”, slated to debut sometime in 2023.

OG “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany won’t be involved in the new series, which will introduce new characters.

“Set in the near future, the new ‘Orphan Black’ takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence,” notes the AMC Networks announcement. “It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

The new series comes from Toronto’s Boat Rocker Media, whose Temple Street Productions was behind the original “Orphan Black”, with Anna Fishko (“Pieces of Her”) to be showrunner, while “Orphan Black” co-creator John Fawcett is returning as exec producer and director.

“We started our journey down the ‘Orphan Black’ rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride,” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, of Boat Rocker, executive producers of both the original and the new series. “We’re delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko and joining forces again with John Fawcett, to boldly re-enter the Orphan Black universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap. Strap yourselves in and hold on!”

“I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in the world of ‘Orphan Black’. Creating a story that embraces the legacy of the original show has been so gratifying, and I’m excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are. I’m incredibly lucky to have such supportive partners in Boat Rocker, John Fawcett and AMC, and can’t wait to introduce audiences old and new to the next installment of this beloved story,” said Fishko.

“Embarking on a new saga of ‘Orphan Black’ with Anna, our partners at Boat Rocker, and AMC could not be more excitin,” added Fawcett. “For all our dedicated ‘OB’ fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn’t exist and for that I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to ‘follow the crazy science’ for them!”