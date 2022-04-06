Jack White still doesn’t have a cellphone and he’s okay with it.

The musician spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe ahead of the release of his two new upcoming albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. He admitted to the host how difficult it is without a cellphone in modern society.

“There’s so many things now I can’t do anymore that… like during the pandemic, trying to get a COVID test and pull into a place and say scan the QR code,” he recalled. “Well I don’t have a phone and they were like, ‘Then you can’t get a test.’ And I’m like, ‘Ah, man.'”

While White doesn’t have a cellphone, he feels like those “days are numbered,” especially since his children have their own mobile devices.

“I think every parent I know complains about how much their kids use phones but I had an epiphany a couple years ago which was, it’s a little bit strange for me to say, ‘Hey, you’re on your phone too much, you’re on your phone too much’ and then turn to my adult friends who are on it just as much as they are,” admitted the 46-year-old.

In fact, the singer manages to find unique experiences from not being plugged in. He recalled an incident at the airport when he missed his flight to Detroit. He couldn’t order an Uber on a phone and there wasn’t a payphone nearby either, so he went to the line to wait for taxi cabs.

“I end up talking to this amazing cab driver and learning about his family and how he moved from Minneapolis and all this,” White said. “But there’s 20 people in line for the cab and I’m the only one standing there. Everyone is on their phones and I’m the only one standing there with nobody to talk to. And I started thinking, ‘Wow, what did we all do before? Did we all just kind of stare?’ I guess we stared and started conversations and all that.”

The full interview with Zane Lowe is available on Apple Music 1.