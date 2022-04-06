Click to share this via email

Canadian Screen Week continues, with the Canadian Academy announcing more winners of 2022 Canadian Screen Awards.

So far, awards have been presented for the winners in the Sports Programming, Digital & Immersive, Broadcast News and Documentary & Factual categories, and Wednesday’s announcement revealed this year’s winners in the Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle & Reality categories.

Wednesday’s big winner was “Canada’s Drag Race”, which took home six Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Reality/Competition Program of Series. While, ET Canada won three CSAs, including Best Entertainment News Program or Series.

Other notable winners include “Corner Gas Animated (winner of Best Animated Program or Series) and “Mary Makes It Easy (Best Lifestyle Program or Series).

Canadian Screen Week takes place April 4-10, with the Cinematic Arts Awards held on April 8 and the main event — the Canadian Screen Awards — on April 10 at 8 p.m. ET, televised on CBC.

The complete list of Wednesday’s winners can be seen below:

THE CHILDREN’S & ANIMATION AWARDS, PRESENTED BY SHAW ROCKET FUND, SUPPORTED BY 9 STORY MEDIA GROUP

Best Performance, Animation (Sponsor | WildBrain)

“The Bravest Knight”

CBC (CBC)(Big Bad Boo Studios) – RuPaul

Best Writing, Animation

“Happy House of Frightenstein” – “Hide and Go Eek”

Family Jr. (WildBrain) (Headspinner Productions Inc.) – Ken Cuperus, Sandy Jobin-Bevans

Best Sound, Animation

“PAW Patrol” – “Moto Pups: Pups vs the Ruff-Ruff Pack”

TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master Entertainment) Richard Spence-Thomas, Timothy Muirhead, Mitch Connors, Luke Dante, Kyle Peters, Ryan

Ongaro, Patton Rodrigues

Best Original Music, Animation

“Let’s Go Luna!” – “The Way of the Gaucho”

TVOKids (TVO) (Brown Bag Films, 9 Story Media Group) – Ari Posner, Amin Bhatia, Kris Kuzdak

Best Direction, Animation

“Corner Gas Animated” – “Haunt for Dread October”

CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Vérité Films, Sparrow Media) – Stephen Evans

Best Animated Short

“Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice” – Zacharias Kunuk, Neil Christopher, Nadia Mike,

Jonathan Frantz

Best Animated Program or Series (Sponsor | Sheridan College)

“Corner Gas Animated”

CTV Comedy (Bell Media) (Vérité Films, Sparrow Media) – Brent Butt, Virginia Thompson, Andrew Carr, Jensenne Roculan, Joel Gregorio, Jonas Diamond, Robert de Lint, Cassie Pyatt, Marilyn McAuley

Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute

Vince Commisso

Best Performance, Children’s or Youth

“Lockdown”

Family Channel (WildBrain) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Saara Chaudry

Best Writing, Children’s or Youth

“Odd Squad Mobile Unit” – “Mission O Possible” / “Nature of the Sandbeast”

TVOKids (TVO) (Sinking Ship Entertainment) – Mark De Angelis, Eric Toth

Best Direction, Children’s or Youth

“The Hardy Boys” – “What Happened In Bridgeport”

YTV (Corus Entertainment) (Lambur Productions) – Melanie Orr

Shaw Rocket Fund Kids’ Choice Award

“Miss Persona”

Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment) (Nelvana Ltd)

Best Pre-School Program or Series (Sponsor | Corus Entertainment)

“PAW Patrol”

TVOKids (TVO) (Spin Master Entertainment) – Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Keith Chapman, Ursula Ziegler-Sullivan, Laura Clunie, Toni Stevens, Jonah Stroh, Dan Mokriy, Shayna Fine, Pascale LeBlanc, Jason McKenzie, David Sharples, Damian Temporale

Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

“All-Round Champion”

TVOKids (TVO) (marblemedia) – Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Donna Luke, Steve Sloan, Michael A. Dunn, Andra Johnson

Duke, Jim Bell, Marney Malabar

Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series (Sponsor | Spin Master Entertainment)

“The Hardy Boys”

YTV (Corus Entertainment) (Lambur Productions) – Joan Lambur, Jason Stone, Peter Mohan, Athena Georgaklis, Pam Westman, Doug Murphy, Paula J. Smith

THE LIFESTYLE & REALITY AWARDS, PRESENTED BY CTV

Best Talk Program or Series

“Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada”

Global (Corus Entertainment) (Entertainment Tonight Canada) – John Kampilis, Jodie Davis, Laura Carroll, Bob Pagrach, Steven Banks, Shreya Khanna, Stephen Krajinovic, Julia Lennox, Craig Macrae, Kate Morawetz, Nadine Parker, Will Reid, Katie Scott, Heather Seamen, Emily Thompson

Best Variety or Entertainment Special

“Canada’s Drag Race Anniversary Extravaganza”

Crave (Bell Media) (Bell Media Studios) – Manny Groneveldt, John Simpson, Natalie Lambert, Marcelle Edwards, Jennifer Sue

Best Entertainment News Program or Series

“Entertainment Tonight Canada”

Global (Corus Entertainment) (Entertainment Tonight Canada)

Best Morning Show

“Breakfast Television”

Citytv (Rogers Sports & Media) (Rogers Media Inc.) – Laura Reiter, Rob Hynes

Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News

“CBC Arts: Exhibitionists” –

CBC (CBC) (CBC) – Amanda Parris

Best Host, Lifestyle

“Mary Makes It Easy”

CTV Life (Bell Media) (Proper Television) – Mary Berg

Best Host, Live Entertainment Special

“From Ontario With Love: A Celebration of Hope”

TVO (TVO) (BT/A Advertising) – Arisa Cox, Andrew Phung

Best Live Entertainment Special

“The 2021 JUNO Awards”

CBC (CBC) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Allan Reid, Mark Cohon, John Brunton, Lindsay Cox, Jordan Evans, Matthew Burnett, Pam de

Montmorency, Tracy Galvin, Kristine Pleau, Mike Langevin

Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “Screech”

Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Brandon Ash Mohammed

Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “The Snatch Game”

Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Baun Mah

Best Sound, Non-Fiction

“Oscar Peterson: Black + White”

Crave (Bell Media) (Melbar Entertainment Group) – Doug McClement, Richard Spence-Thomas, Teresa Morrow, Gary Vaughan

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Non-Fiction

“Blown Away” – “Mirror, Mirror”

Netflix (Netflix) (marblemedia) – Tim Luke

Best Achievement in Casting, Non-Fiction

“Canada’s Drag Race”

Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Heather Muir

Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition

“Big Brother Canada” – “Premiere”

Global (Corus Entertainment) (Insight Productions Ltd.) – Alex Nadon

Best Lifestyle Program or Series (Sponsor | Corus Entertainment)

“Mary Makes It Easy”

CTV Life (Bell Media) (Proper Television) – Allison Grace, Cathie James, Lesia Capone, Mary Berg, David Donohue, Michelle Li

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information

“Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada”

Global (Corus Entertainment) (Entertainment Tonight Canada) – Ryan Carter

Best Direction, Reality/Competition

“Canada’s Drag Race” – “Under the Big Top”

Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Shelagh O’Brien

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series (Sponsor | Crave)

“Canada’s Drag Race”

Crave (Bell Media) (Saloon Media / Blue Ant Studios Canada) – Pam McNair, Betty Orr, Trevor Boris, Laura Michalshyshyn, Michael Kot, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Justin Stockman, Jen Markowitz, Spencer Fritz