Jane Seymour is clarifying comments about getting plastic surgery.

The actress had previously said she’d “never had any work done” but told “Steph’s Packed Lunch” that she was talking about before she filmed “Wedding Crashers” and has since had breast implants and an eye lift.

READ MORE: Jane Seymour Shows Off Workout Routine That’s Keeping Her Ultra Fit At 71

“They got it wrong and I’ll set you right… I was asked when I did ‘Wedding Crashers’ had I had anything done, so I was honest, I’m always honest,” Seymour said, per Daily Mail.

Seymour proceeded to clear up what she said.

“I said, ‘Yes, when I was 40, I had my breasts improved because my two children had been fed quite well and I felt they needed a little help,'” Seymour said. “I used to have, I still do, actually, a bit of a bulge under my eyes and the photographer I was working with said, ‘It’s very simple they can do something and get help rid of that bulge and would you please do it because it takes too long retouching?’ So I said ok. But that’s it.”

READ MORE: Jane Seymour Sizzles At 70 In Stunning Beach Pic

The “Harry Wild” star added she doesn’t have anything against people undergoing plastic surgery and she was asked about if she had had a facelift which she hasn’t.

“I decided I’m just going to do all the comedy I can, play the crazy 85-year-olds and have great series like ‘Harry [Wild]’… and why not? I’m aiming to age as gracefully as I can,” she concluded.