Sam Raimi is on-board with the idea of directing more “Spider-Man” movies.

The director spoke with Fandango ahead of his Marvel Cinematic Universe directorial debut in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. When asked about the possibility of future “Spider-Man” films with himself at the helm, the 62-year-old didn’t shut down the idea.

“I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” Raimi said. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible.”

The next step for a production would be in Marvel’s court he explained, as he wasn’t sure if they were interested in the idea.

“I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now,” he said. “I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful.”

While there isn’t anything in the cards, Raimi said he would “love” to work with Tobey Maguire again even if it was “in a different role.”

The two teamed up on the original “Spider-Man” trilogy in 2002.

As for “Doctor Strange”, Raimi said the movie will continue the trend “Spider-Man: No Way Home” set of bringing together the multiverse.

“‘Spider-Man [No Way Home]’ broke open [the idea that] characters from the multiverse could visit our universe. But this is the first time that characters from our universe will go out into the multiverse and experience other universes,” explained the director. “So, it’s going to be a continuation, but that, I think, is one of the biggest appeals. Finding other realities, and how they rhyme with our own, or how they are completely the opposite, or variations thereof. I think therein lies the interest of this picture.”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” releases in theatres on May 6.