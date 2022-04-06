Rob Lowe is keeping his next project all in the family.

On Wednesday, April 6, Netflix announced that Lowe will be headlining a new Netflix comedy titled “Unstable”, and he’ll be co-starring opposite his son, John Owen Lowe; the elder Lowe is also co-creator and exec producer along with Victor Fresco, known for such TV comedies as “Andy Richter Controls the Universe”, “Better Off Ted” and “Santa Clarita Diet”.

“The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster,” notes the Netflix synopsis.

According to Netflix, the series was inspired by the Lowes’ real-life relationship on social media, in which John Owen frequently trolls his dad.

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen,” said Netflix head of comedy Tracey Pakosta. “The three of them — and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities — are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”