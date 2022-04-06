Meghan Markle is paying tribute to her “dear friend” Oli Juste who recently passed away.

Juste, an animal behaviourist, was entrusted with caring for her dog, Guy, when she moved to the United Kingdom. Juste also introduced the Duchess of Sussex to animal welfare charity Mayhew which she would eventually become patron.

Meghan’s patronage ended earlier this year and she reflected in a note on their website.

After every “twist”, Meghan said she and Juste would “connect”, questioning: “What can we do? How can we do more? Look at the amazing work they continue to do.”

“On January 15, 2022, my beloved friend Oli tragically and very suddenly passed away,” Meghan continued.

“It has left me, and so many others, heartbroken and reflective—knowing that the legacy he leaves for our furry friends is beautifully simple: just love them. Especially those left behind or forgotten. In his memory, we will be creating the Oli Juste wing at Mayhew, to shelter the animals who may have a harder time finding their forever homes. Because much like Oli, they will never be forgotten, and they will always be loved.”

Meghan concluded her letter, writing, “To the Mayhew community, thank you for entrusting me as your patron. It has been an honour.”

Howard Bridges, Mayhew’s Chief Executive added it was “an incredible privilege” to work with Meghan and while they have “mutually agreed” that while Meghan is no longer patron she “will continue to support Mayhew and champion our ambitions.”