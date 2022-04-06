It was July 1943 when MI5 started “the greatest deception in history.”

Netflix’s newest film “Operation Mincemeat” will look at the real life story of British naval officer Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) who tried to fool Hitler by using a dead corpse and some tricks.

The film is based on Ben Macintyre’s book of the operation that included great details into tricking Hitler including water logging an already dead body so it looked like they drowned and forging letters which the body was to be carrying.

Matthew Macfadyen, Jason Isaacs, Kelly Macdonald, Simon Russell Beale, Mark Gatiss, and Penelope Wilton star alongside Firth. “Operation Mincemeat” is also Paul Ritter’s last performance before his death last year.

The official synopsis reads, “Hoping to change the course of World War II, and save tens of thousands of lives, two intelligence officers plot to break Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man.”

“Operation Mincemeat” is out in select theatres and on Netflix on May 11.