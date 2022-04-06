Caitlyn Jenner has finally met Pete Davidson.

Jenner stopped by the “Full Send” podcast where she shared Kim Kardashian and Davidson came by her place so they could finally meet face-to-face.

Jenner started by praising Kardashian as “so different from what people perceive her as” and a “dedicated mother.”

She then touched on meeting Davidson and getting in “trouble” because she called him “Peter.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio & Candice Swanepoel Pose For ‘Iconic’ SKIMS Shoot

“Kim starts laughing ‘it’s not Peter it’s Pete,” Jenner recalled. “I was just trying to be polite.”

“He seemed like a very nice guy,” she added, noting they need to “work” on the fact Davidon has a Hillary Clinton tattoo.

Jenner continued, “The best part was…Kim seemed so happy.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Says She Feels ‘At Peace’ With Pete Davidson

The interview came as “Good Morning America” spoke with Kardashian where she said she feels “at peace” with Davidson.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kim shared. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace.”