Dolly Parton is standing up for the environment.

The icon spoke with National Geographic Travels for a piece about Earth Day on April 22 where she expressed frustration over people “mistreating Mother Nature.”

“Well, my hope for the environment, for all things living, and all things good, just nature in general, [is] that we should pay more attention to how we’re treating our mountains, how we’re treating our world, how we’re just treating everything,” Parton said.

Parton continued, “We’re just mistreating Mother Nature. That’s, like, being ugly to your mama, you know? That’s like being disrespectful, you know? Seriously. So, I really think we all need to pay closer attention to taking better care of the things that God gave us freely and that we’re so freely messing up. We need to rethink that and do better.”

Patron was born and frequently visits the Great Smoky Mountains, Tennesse which she called “one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

“When I come here it’s a feeling like nothing else. It has grown, as all things must,” Parton said. “But the Smokies will never lose their charm and their magic.”

The philanthropist also helps the American Eagle Foundation’s bald eagle sanctuary in the Smokies through her Dollywood. A new facility for migrating monarch butterflies is also set to open next year.

Butterflies are particularly important to Parton who has one tattooed.

“When I was little I would wander off, chasing butterflies into the woods, so they had to come find me. I always related to them because I felt like they were harmless and they were colorful — kinda like I think that I am,” Parton said. “They’re just meant to be mine, I think.”