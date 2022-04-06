Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sharna Burgess is opening up about her pregnancy and how her unborn son is already so much like Brian Austin Green.

The “Dancing With The Stars” pro shared insight on her Instagram Stories.

“So every time I try and film this belly moving, this boy moving, right, he stops,” she said in her Instagram Stories, per E! News. “He’s completely camera shy. Absolutely does not take after his mother. Definitely takes after his dad.”

READ MORE: Sharna Burgess Answers Question About Brian Austin Green’s Ex-Wife Megan Fox

Burgess said a “dad trait” her baby has is he “already doesn’t appreciate me filming him.”

Burgess and Green announced they were expecting their first child in February with a due date around July 4.

READ MORE: Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Expecting A Baby

“Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” she said at the time.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star is already dad to Kassius, 20, with ex- Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-Megan Fox.