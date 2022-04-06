Click to share this via email

More than a decade after leaving, Dr. Addison Montgomery is returning to Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

On Wednesday, April 6, Kate Walsh took to Instagram to confirm that she’ll be returning to “Grey’s Anatomy”, having left the show in 2008 in order to headline her own “Grey’s” spinoff, which ran until 2013.

In a video she shared, Walsh is seen walking into in a hallway, wearing a baggy sweater and Birkenstocks before slowly backing out.

She then re-enters, this time attired in a sexy dress, accented by a white doctor’s coat and pink stethoscope.

“I’m back in uniform and that can only mean one thing… #GreysAnatomy 😏🩺 Thursday, May 5th! 💋 @GreysABC #Addison,” she wrote in the caption.

“Grey’s” star Ellen Pompeo chimed in, commenting with an array of fire and heart emojis, while her television ex-husband Patrick Dempsey simply left a fire emoji.

Last year, Walsh confirmed she would be returning for a multiple-episode arc this season.