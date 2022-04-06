Jena Malone to the rescue.

The “Hunger Games” star helped stop and apprehend a man that was allegedly abusing a dog near Sunset Boulevard.

Malone was part of a group in a video shared by NBC LA as they chased down the man and beat him.

“This was really scary. I saw a man kicking repeatedly a small dog on the sunset, yanking him up in the air and absolutely choking the dog. I yelled at him to stop from my car but he wouldn’t. I got out of my car to try and get the dog but he started running,” Malone wrote on Twitter.

This was really scary. I saw a man kicking repeatedly a small dog on the sunset, yanking him up in the air and absolutely choking the dog. I yelled at him to stop from my car but he wouldn't. I got out of my car to try and get the dog but he started running. ( thread) https://t.co/3ftY18M3Ap — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

So I started chasing him. I saw other people watching on the street upset , as they must have seen the same abhorrent behavior I witnessed , so I tried to signal a man in an orange vest to run with me to chase him. https://t.co/3ftY194cOx — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

Malone said she started chasing the man to which more people joined in the chase “which felt like a miracle.”

“So at this point I held back and let them take the lead as I have no business trying to restrain a full grown man. I went back to get my car (it was still running) and drove to see if they caught him,” she said.

6 blocks down from where the chase began a big group had gathered and it look like the man no longer had the dog. So I pulled over to make sure that dog was going to be cared for. I didn’t see the brawl but I was told that the man did not give up the dog without a fight. https://t.co/3ftY18M3Ap — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

After six blocks, a few men caught up with the abuser and started to hit him.

“So I pulled over to make sure that dog was going to be cared for,” Malone continued. “I didn’t see the brawl but I was told that the man did not give up the dog without a fight.”

“And this is the tail end of a heated fight that ensued. The cops came and took the guy. I waited with dog til another cop came to take them to the hospital. The dog was covered in filth and looked like it had been not taken care of for months.”

Malone said the dog has a “fractured rib , bone breaks in it’s hind legs and another fracture in its right paw.”

“I’m sorry that it ended in a brawl but the dog was going to die. No question. I can’t imagine the level of torture it had suffered until this point. And now it’s safe in a hospital. Still no word on its owner,” she added.

I’m sorry that it ended in a brawl but the dog was going to die. No question. I can’t imagine the level of torture it had suffered until this point. And now it’s safe in a hospital. Still no word on its owner. https://t.co/3ftY18M3Ap — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

She also clarified that the man abusing the dog “wasn’t bleeding” and was “coherent” after being attacked.

Malone returned to Twitter to give an update that luckily the dog was chipped and has been returned to the owner after missing for the past week.

“His name is champion and is happily out of hospital and with his owner. Watch out for the go fund me link soon. His multiple surgeries will be a lot for the owner to take care of alone,” she wrote.